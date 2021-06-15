Much needed rainfall possible come Thursday

Pleasant weather will continue the next couple of days with high pressure in the area keeping us in the sun. Some much needed rainfall is showing up in the forecast for Thursday, but it's not guaranteed.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We'll see more sunshine both days with some fair weather cumulus clouds in the mix. The humidity will stay low and the winds will be subtle.

Thursday is the important day of our forecast. Right now, models are NOT in total agreement of where and when rain/storms develop. They suggest we'll see some rainfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning before stronger storms develop for Thursday afternoon.

We're down -1.75'' on rainfall in Eau Claire for the month of June and roughly -4.88'' down for all of 2021. While we could pick up an inch or more inside the strongest thunderstorms, widespread rainfall won't be that promising as this shaky system inches closer.

A level 1, isolated risk for severe storms has already been issued for the valley on Thursday, with a level 2, scattered risk down towards the Coulee Region. Since it's over 2 days out, all modes of severe weather look possible at this point.

Thursday is really our best shot at 90, humid and a good dose of rain. We get comfortable again into Father's Day weekend. Father's Day itself will be nice with a slight chance for an isolated storm.