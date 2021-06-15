Memorial, North baseball win semis, play Thursday in regional final

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Division one high school baseball teams finally began postseason play Tuesday, and Chippewa Valley teams played well.

Chippewa Falls knocked off Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 8-4, and they will move on to play Stevens Point on Thursday.

Eau Claire Memorial defeated New Richmond 9-2 thanks to a five-run fifth inning. Eau Claire North also defeated Menomonie 6-1. Wins by both teams sets up a crosstown clash in the regional final on Thursday at Carson Park, with time still to be determined.

