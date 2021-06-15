Memorial, North baseball win semis, play Thursday in regional final

Memorial, North baseball win semis, play Thursday in regional finalNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Division one high school baseball teams finally began postseason play Tuesday, and Chippewa Valley teams played well.
Chippewa Falls knocked off Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 8-4, and they will move on to play Stevens Point on Thursday.
Eau Claire Memorial defeated New Richmond 9-2 thanks to a five-run fifth inning. Eau Claire North also defeated Menomonie 6-1. Wins by both teams sets up a crosstown clash in the regional final on Thursday at Carson Park, with time still to be determined.
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
- Regis 4, Elk Mound 0
- Mosinee 1, Bloomer 2
- Boyceville 4, McDonell Catholic 2
- Fall Creek 7, Osseo-Fairchild 6
- Greenwood 12, Owen-Withee 2
- Cumberland 7, Spooner 2
- Aquinas 5, Melrose-Mindoro 1
- Baldwin-Woodville 8, Prescott 4
- Ashland 7, Lakeland 0
- Cameron 5, Ladysmith 2
- Cochrane-Fountain City 9, Pepin/Alma 6
- Independence/Gilman 7, Blair-Taylor 4
- Osceola 3, Amery 1
- Rice Lake 5, Northwestern 1
- Spring Valley 10, Mondovi 2
- Thorp/Gilman 8, Whitehall 7