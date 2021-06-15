Skip to Content

Memorial, North baseball win semis, play Thursday in regional final

MEMORIAL HOLDS BAT SWORD

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Division one high school baseball teams finally began postseason play Tuesday, and Chippewa Valley teams played well.

Chippewa Falls knocked off Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 8-4, and they will move on to play Stevens Point on Thursday.

Eau Claire Memorial defeated New Richmond 9-2 thanks to a five-run fifth inning. Eau Claire North also defeated Menomonie 6-1. Wins by both teams sets up a crosstown clash in the regional final on Thursday at Carson Park, with time still to be determined.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

  • Regis 4, Elk Mound 0
  • Mosinee 1, Bloomer 2
  • Boyceville 4, McDonell Catholic 2
  • Fall Creek 7, Osseo-Fairchild 6
  • Greenwood 12, Owen-Withee 2
  • Cumberland 7, Spooner 2
  • Aquinas 5, Melrose-Mindoro 1
  • Baldwin-Woodville 8, Prescott 4
  • Ashland 7, Lakeland 0
  • Cameron 5, Ladysmith 2
  • Cochrane-Fountain City 9, Pepin/Alma 6
  • Independence/Gilman 7, Blair-Taylor 4
  • Osceola 3, Amery 1
  • Rice Lake 5, Northwestern 1
  • Spring Valley 10, Mondovi 2
  • Thorp/Gilman 8, Whitehall 7

