Lake Hallie implements watering ban

10:08 am
sprinkler

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - If you live in Lake Hallie you cannot currently water your lawn.

On Monday, June 14, the village implemented a temporary watering ban. The ban includes all residents, businesses and parks.

The watering ban has been put into place due to the continued growth and use of irrigation systems during the recent high temperatures," said Public Works Supervisor Derek Schad. "Failure to comply with the
ban could result in a fine up to $300 for the first offense."

