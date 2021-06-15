Skip to Content

Jury selection to begin for Oklahoma man in students’ deaths

5:43 am

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the case of an Oklahoma man charged with murder for crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross country runners, killing three and injuring five. Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said jury selection will begin Tuesday in the trial of 58-year-old Max Leroy Townsend. Townsend has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and multiple counts of fleeing the scene of an accident. The February 2020 crash in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore killed 16-year-old Yuridia Martinez, 17-year-old Rachel Freeman and 18-year-old Kolby Crum. Townsend has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney has said he hopes jurors selected for the trial will keep an open mind.

