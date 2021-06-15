Iran presidential candidate urges better ties with West

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A prominent contender in Iran’s presidential election has appealed for better economic and political relations with the West. Tuesday’s appeal is his most extensive attempt yet to attract reformist voters just days ahead of the poll. Former Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati is among the seven candidates allowed on the ballot for Friday’s vote. He has no official ties to any political faction but is positioning himself as the likely candidate for moderate and reform-minded voters. Polling and analysts indicate that Hemmati lags in the race behind the country’s hard-line judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, the clear front-runner cultivated by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.