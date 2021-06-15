Impatient Democrats prepare to go-it-alone on infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders are laying the groundwork for a go-it-alone approach on President Joe Biden’s big jobs and families infrastructure plan even as the White House continues negotiating with Republicans on a scaled-back $1 trillion proposal. A top White House adviser assured House Democrats during a closed-door session Tuesday that there would be a fresh assessment by next week on where talks stand with the Republicans. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he is moving ahead. He is set to huddle privately Wednesday with the Senate Budget Committee to prepare for July votes on a majority-rules approach to pass the $1.7 billion American Jobs Plan and $1.8 billion American Families Plan.