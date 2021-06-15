Hungary: Lawmakers pass law barring LGBT content in schools

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian lawmakers have passed Tuesday that prohibits sharing with minors any content that portrays or promotes homosexuality or sex reassignment. to anyone under 18. The National Assembly passed the bill Tuesday on a 157-1 vote. Most opposition parties boycotted the voting session to protest discrimination against LGBT people. Hungary’s conservative ruling party presented legislation last week that is primarily aimed at fighting pedophilia. It included amendments that ban the representation of any sexual orientation besides heterosexual and sex reassignment information in school sex education programs, as well as in films and advertisements aimed at anyone under 18.