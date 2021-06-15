Hong Kong leader ‘concerned’ about Chinese nuclear plant

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says her government is “highly concerned” about the situation at a nearby nuclear power plant in mainland China, following media reports that the plant could be experiencing a leak. Still leader Carrie Lam said data from the Hong Kong Observatory and other departments showed that as of Monday night the radiation levels in the city were normal. Data from the observatory showed that was still the case on Tuesday. Lam’s comments at a regularly scheduled news conference Tuesday came a day after the French joint operator of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province said it was dealing with a “performance issue” at the plant, but that it was operating within safety parameters.