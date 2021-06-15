Skip to Content

High cash bond set in area murder case

Jesus Contreras Perez

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Bond was set at $1 million Tuesday for a man charged with having a role in the murder of a woman in Clark County.

Jesus Contreras Perez made his initial court appearance Tuesday. He is charged with being party to first degree murder and hiding a corpse in connection to the disappearance last October of Cassandra Ayon.

The two, who had a son together, broke up three weeks before she went missing. Ayon, and her car, have yet to be found.

Contreras Perez is due back in court June 23.

