Fire danger back to high in the Chippewa Valley, here’s how many wildfires there’s been in 2021

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The fire danger in Eau Claire County and all of the surrounding counties is back to high.

Every county to the north, south and west of the Chippewa Valley is at a high level. The closest counties in the moderate range are Taylor and Marathon. All of northeast Wisconsin is either in the moderate or low category.

Wildfires in Wisconsin are up significantly from where we were a year ago. This year, from Jan 1. to June 15, there have been 765 wildfires that have burned 1,917 acres; four times the acreage at this time a year ago.

From Jan. 1, 2020, to June 15, 2020, there were 448 fires burning 522 acres. In all of 2020, there were 782 fires burning 1,630 acres, meaning more acres have burned in the first five-and-a-half months of 2021 than all of 2020.

In Eau Claire County, there have been 11 wildfires so far this year burning 30.82 acres. The biggest fire was in the town of Ludington on April 2 and 3 when 9.94 acres burned. That fire was caused by someone burning garbage when the fire danger was very high. It took 36 people and $1,934 in resources to put it out.

Statewide, more than 1/3 of wildfires this year have been caused by people burning garbage. The next most frequent culprit is equipment.