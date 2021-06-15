EU sees progress on key obstacles at Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (AP) — A top European diplomat says he believes international negotiations with Iran will ultimately succeed in re-imposing limits on its nuclear program but indicated that more time may be needed. Enrique Mora, coordinating the talks in Vienna, said Tuesday progress had been made on overcoming key obstacles at the talks. A landmark agreement in 2015 imposed strict curbs on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for easing U.S. sanctions but the deal was largely abandoned by the Trump administration three years later.