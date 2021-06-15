Enrique Bolaños, former Nicaragua president, dies at 93

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Former Nicaraguan President Enrique Bolaños Geyer, a businessman who led the country from 2002 to 2007, saw his predecessor and old running mate locked up for corruption and pushed for the country’s economic development, has died. He was 93. His family said in a statement that Bolaños died late Monday. The cause was not disclosed. Bolaños was born May 13, 1928, in Masaya, was educated in Catholic schools and earned an engineering degree at Saint Louis University. Bolaños took the top spot on the conservative Liberal Party ticket in the 2001 elections and won with 56% of the vote.