Eastman Kodak execs told to testify in insider trading probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that the CEO and general counsel of Eastman Kodak must both testify under oath as part of an investigation from New York’s attorney general into possible insider trading. Attorney General Letitia James is investigating CEO Jim Continenza’s purchase of company stock last June. The purchase was made shortly before an announcement that sent stock prices rising. Under the order, Continenza must testify on Oct. 1; General Counsel Roger Byrd must testify on September 24. The company must turn over documents by June 30. The company has denied any wrongdoing.