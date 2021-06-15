Durand 2nd, Memorial 10th at state golf championships

WISCONSIN DELLS (WQOW)- All three divisions wrapped up the final day of the WIAA State Golf Tournament, and several local teams put up strong performances.

In Division 3, Durand finished second as a team, while Eleva-Strum finished in 8th out of 8 teams.

The Panthers played their final round under head coach Paul Churness, who couldn't be happier with the team's effort despite the loss.

"It's been a wonderful ride," Churness said. "This team gave it all it had, and we had an opportunity coming into day two. We gave it our best shot, but Kohler is well deserving, and they played a great round. I couldn't be more proud of our kids. We got a lot of support back in Durand. Everyone has been rooting us on, and they know it's been forever, and they knew we had it in us. We've been waiting for a while and we finally got a team down here."

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial took 10th overall as a team. Hudson took 7th thanks to Bennett Swavely's 2nd place total of 141.

In Division 2, Regis/McDonell's Ben Biskupski finished 20th overall individually with a +21.

You can view full tournament results for all divisions here.