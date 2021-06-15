Donated US vaccines arrive for Mexican border cities

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has received 1.35 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines donated by the United States. Mexican officials said Tuesday the shipment will be used to vaccinate anyone over 18 in four cities along the U.S. border: Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez and Reynosa. Mexico has said the goal is to boost vaccination rates there to levels similar to the U.S. cities they adjoin. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that after the vaccinations, “there will be no public health arguments for keeping the border closed.”