County board rejects land rezoning for Town of Washington development

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Houses will not be built on a farm in the Town of Washington any time soon after the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors rejected rezoning the land from agriculture to rural home land.



The meeting began with public comments, during which most who spoke were against the rezoning and the plan for over a hundred homes C&E Wurzer Builders wanted to build on that land. Residents of the Town of Washington have for months cited concerns about the increase in population density on local traffic and the environment, as well as concerns over the septic system.



However, Tuesday's meeting was not focused on the future homes, but rather if the land would be allowed to be used to build homes at all.



After much discussion by the board, they took a vote on the measure, with 5 voting in favor and 23 against.



Rod Eslinger, director of planning development for Eau Claire County, said another petition will have to be filed if someone wants to see the land rezoned again.