Car bomb explodes inside Colombia military base

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A car bomb has exploded inside a military base located in the Colombian border town of Cucuta. Footage shared on social media showed black smoke rising from the base followed by a loud explosion. Other videos showed a car burning next to a building with broken windows inside the base. Colombian authorities have not confirmed if there were casualties, but television footage showed ambulances rushing toward the base. Cucuta is located on the border with Venezuela and in North Santander state, where several criminal groups are fighting over drug trafficking routes and also use the loosely patrolled border with Venezuela to smuggle fuel and weapons.