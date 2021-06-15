Australia says it’s reached a free trade deal with Britain

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s trade minister says the country has reached a free trade agreement with Britain. The agreement is the first for Britain since it left the European Union. Trade Minister Dan Tehan says the two prime ministers reached the agreement during negotiations over dinner in London. Britain’s Boris Johnson and Australia’s Scott Morrison will make a formal announcement on Tuesday morning in London and release further information. Tehan says, “Their agreement is a win for jobs, businesses, free trade and highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve while working together.”