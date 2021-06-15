Skip to Content

Asian shares mixed after tech giants nudge S&P to new high

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mixed in Asia, with Chinese markets losing ground, after gains in several big-name tech companies including Apple helped nudge the S&P 500 to another record high. Investors are watching for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy setting meeting this week. Tokyo gained nearly 1% while Shanghai lost 0.9%. Jitters over tensions between China and the U.S. are weighing on sentiment. On Monday, the Nasdaq rose 0.7%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks fell. Trading has been choppy as investors gauge the strength of the economic recovery and whether emerging signs of inflation will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve believes. 

Associated Press

