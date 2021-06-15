2021 Farm Technology Days program preview

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After being canceled during the pandemic, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is returning next month, and the event is taking place right in our own backyard.

"Every summer we look forward to those few days in July when we can get on a farm, learn about new practices and trends in the ag industry, spend time with family and friends, neighbors," said Secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections, Randy Romanski.

For the first time, a horseradish farm will be the site of Wisconsin's farm technology show. And what's more, Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire is the largest grower and processor of horseradish in the world.

A status that high has left farm tech organizers even more grateful to the hosting Rygg family for keeping 290 acres of farmland out of rotation for yet another year.

"We also didn't want to let all that hard work go to waste, we were on the 20-yard line, you know?" Eric Rygg said. "We had years of planning going into this and we really wanted to see this show come to fruition."

All the show's proceeds will be distributed to youth agriculture programs in the Chippewa Valley; a benefit that falls alongside the economic boost coming from an expected attendance of over 45,000 people.

"You can turn a $10 ticket into thousands of dollars of economic impact in hospitality and the restaurants and all the people that come to this area, we thought it was really good for this area," Rygg said. "I talked to business leaders in the area and they said, 'Eric, if you can have this show, we'll support you, whatever you need to do.'"

For three days, Huntsinger Farms will be home to 450 technology exhibits, a rural event center complete with a stage for local performer Chris Kroeze, a display of 200 vintage tractors, and a youth tent and career discovery zone.

The Wisconsin Farm Technology Days will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from July 20-22. Tickets are available both online and at the event itself.

Farm Tech Days is fully operated through the work of volunteers, and help is still needed. For information on how to participate, click or tap here.