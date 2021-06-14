Woman dead, man missing after kids rescued from Texas river

SEGUIN, Texas (AP) — A woman is dead and a man is missing after emergency responders say they were swept away after rescuing two children who were struggling against the current in a Texas river that is popular for swimming and tubing. The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the woman’s body was found Sunday night in the Guadalupe River near Seguin, about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio. The sheriff’s office says the woman had helped the man rescue the children and then was trying to save him but the water kept pushing them downriver. Authorities identified the woman as Casandra Kendrick. They did not identify the man who is missing. The search continued Monday.