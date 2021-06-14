VP Harris in South Carolina to push COVID vaccination drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is stopping in South Carolina to kick off a monthlong push by the White House to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 before the July 4 holiday. She joined local and state officials Monday at a community center to underscore the message that coronavirus vaccines currently available are safe, free and effective. Some new steps the administration has taken include partnering to provide people with free transportation and childcare when they get their vaccines. President Joe Biden announced earlier this month the White House is aiming to get 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day.