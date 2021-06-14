US to transfer federal property for Hawaiian home lands

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. is giving Native Hawaiians surplus land as compensation for acres that were meant for homesteading but used instead by the government. Officials on Monday said the transfer attempts to help right wrongs against the Indigenous people of Hawaii. It includes Ewa Beach land and helps fulfill terms of a settlement agreement authorized by Congress in 1995. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says the move recognizes the importance of healing the traumas Native Hawaiians have suffered. The transfer will eventually provide up to 400 homes.