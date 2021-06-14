US Olympic team to face WNBA players in Vegas All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will hold its All-Star Game in Las Vegas on July 14 pitting the U.S. women’s national team that will play in the Olympics against some of the league’s best players. Voting for the WNBA’s team, which starts Tuesday, will be determined from a pool chosen by fans, players and media members. Players can vote for themselves. Coaches will chose the 12-player WNBA team from the top 36 vote-getters who aren’t on the U.S. Olympic team. Coaches can’t vote for their own players.