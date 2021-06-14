Two week stretch with the longest “days” of the year has begun

We call the summer solstice the "longest day of the year", but the more accurate way to say it is "having the longest amount of daylight" since all days have 24 hours. The first way is just the easier way to say it.

The summer solstice is less than a week away, and we'll only gain about a minute of daylight between now and then. Today marks the first day within one minute of the max of 15 hours and 35 minutes between sunrise and sunset.

We're only gaining a few seconds per day. On the solstice, Eau Claire will have 15 hours and 36 minutes of daylight, and even after next Sunday's solstice we'll only lose a few seconds per day.

This means that we're beginning the two week timeframe with the most daylight of the year. Even once we begin losing daylight, it will take about a month to lose those first 36 minutes, meaning the Chippewa Valley will still have 15 or more hours of daylight through July 22.

Temperatures today were still warm and above today's average high of 79, though last Monday had a high of 92 and was one of the "cooler" days of the heat wave.

The bigger difference between this week and last week is the lower humidity which allowed low temps this morning to begin in the low 50s.

Humidity will remain low and comfortable most of this week, with the exception of Thursday which will have dew points above 60 in the humid category.

That's the only day that will have enough moisture in the air this week to merit rain chances. Highs trend closer to average this weekend near 80 before just a slight chance for rain next Sunday into Monday.