Turtle Lake man accused of 25 burglaries in several northwest Wisconsin counties

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A man from Turtle Lake is behind bars, but not before authorities say he stole thousands of dollars in items from people in several northwest Wisconsin counties.

Kevin G. Johnson, 46, is charged with 13 counts of burglary and nine counts of criminal damage to property between Washburn, Barron, Sawyer and Rusk counties. He is also charged with several counts of theft.

According to court documents, the first theft was reported in January, but according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, most of the thefts/burglaries happened in April and May.

Rusk County Sheriff Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann said most of the sheds and cabins were entered by force without owners present.

On May 20, one Rusk County resident reported nearly $2,000 in missing items, including a miter saw with stand, generator, battery charger, signed Packers football and weed eater among other items.

On May 21, A Rusk County deputy came across Johnson on the side of the road. The deputy said Johnson told him his SUV had broken down. The deputy looked in the SUV and saw the signed Packers football and generator. When asked where he got the items, the deputy said Johnson told him "a cabin." An investigator found three handguns in the vehicle, two of which were loaded.

In Barron County, a person reported a fishing shack that had been broken into on Turtle Lake at the end of February or early March. The person reported losing roughly $3,600 in items, including a Vexilar fish finder, underwater camera, custom tip ups and an auger among other items.

Another Barron County resident said someone broke into a pole shed and took generators, gas cans and tools.

In an interview, Johnson admitted going into the pole shed, saying he used to work at the farm and thought the sheds would be unlocked.

Johnson reported selling several items on Facebook Marketplace.

He is currently jailed in Rusk County.