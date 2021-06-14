Suspect in Georgia officer shooting killed by police

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man who fired point-blank at the chest of an officer has been fatally shot by law enforcement. Cobb County Police say the officer was saved by a bulletproof vest and though hospitalized is expected to live. The initial shooting happened when the officer responded to a domestic dispute Sunday. The gunman then fled and a manhunt lasted for hours as multiple agencies joined the search in a wooded residential area northwest of Atlanta. Cobb County Police say no officers were injured in the second encounter, which ended with the suspect’s death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday identified the man as 20-year-old Luis Rey Ruiz of Kennesaw.