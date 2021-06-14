Sentence handed down in murder-for-hire, child sexual assault case

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - A northwestern Wisconsin man is going to prison for trying to arrange the murder of a child he was accused of sexually assaulting.



Washburn County Judge Michael Bitney sentenced Russell Wilson on Friday to 33 years in prison.



In March a jury found Wilson, from Sarona, guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl, and guilty of trying to hire a hitman to kill the child and her mother before his trial on the sexual assault case.