Sentence handed down in murder-for-hire, child sexual assault case

Russell Wilson

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - A northwestern Wisconsin man is going to prison for trying to arrange the murder of a child he was accused of sexually assaulting.

Washburn County Judge Michael Bitney sentenced Russell Wilson on Friday to 33 years in prison.

In March a jury found Wilson, from Sarona, guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl, and guilty of trying to hire a hitman to kill the child and her mother before his trial on the sexual assault case.

