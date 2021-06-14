Raccoons trade nighttime for daytime feasts in Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've seen a raccoon in Carson Park lately, chances are you're not alone.

News 18 received a report from a viewer of raccoons wandering around Carson Park in the daytime despite being nocturnal.

According to the DNR, spotting raccoons out and about in the sunlight isn't necessarily out of the ordinary.

The DNR's Wildlife Bioligist Terry Shaurette said many raccoons have given birth over the last two months and are foraging for food to feed their young during the day.

The easiest way to do that, is go where there's already food, like a picnic in Carson Park. "In a place like Carson Park where people are having picnics and leaving food out and about they know that there's food there, and that could be another reason why they're out during the daytime, because they know the food is there. It's an easy resource for them, and they're not going to be harmed trying to find it or anything like that. So, if you're going to have a picnic there, probably a good idea to make sure you take all your food out with you. Don't leave it laying around," Shaurette said.

The DNR said you should let raccoons be, and do not try to feed them.

Even though they may not be sick, or show outward signs of illness, they do carry bacteria and possibly ringworm.