Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to meet President Joe Biden this week, is suggesting that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol are being subjected to “persecution for political opinions.” Putin is likely to come under strong criticism from Biden at their summit Wednesday in Geneva for moves against the domestic opposition, particularly the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. In an interview with NBC News, Putin compared the crackdown in Russia to the arrests of those who sought to invade the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to halt the count of electoral votes to certify Biden’s election victory.