Police: Car plows into protesters in Minnesota, killing 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis Police Department tweeted early Monday morning that a woman was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a car during a protest in Upton on Sunday night. Police said the suspect was pulled from his car by protestors after the 11:39 p.m. crash and is now in custody and being treated for injuries at a hospital. Police did not say how the man was hurt or give the extent of his injuries. The man’s motive was not immediately known. There had been ongoing protests in Upton after the shooting June 3 of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man and father of three.