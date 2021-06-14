Pet of the Day: Jimmy!

Meet Jimmy, a three year old male at the Eau Claire County Humane Society.

Jimmy, like his friend Trooper, came from another shelter to make room for more cat friend. Jimmy was not neutered until later in his life. For male cats, that means some big cheeks. He also has a very distinct meow; kind of like gangster taalk in gat.

Jimmy gets along well with other cats.

If you think Jimmy would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association to set up a time to visit.