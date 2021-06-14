Panic attacks highlight stress at shelters for migrant kids

Associated Press (AP) — A federal volunteer at the Biden administration’s largest shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children says paramedics were called regularly during the two weeks she worked there. She says panic attacks would occur often after some of the children were taken away to be reunited with their families, dashing the hopes of those left behind. The conditions described by the volunteer mirrored accounts by immigration lawyers who recently visited Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas. They highlight the stress of children who cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone and find themselves held at unlicensed mass-scale facilities. The government says it has made improvements to speed reunifications and keep the children safe.