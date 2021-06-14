Skip to Content

North, Chi-Hi among advancing softball teams

061421 river falls north softball regionals

(WQOW) - Monday's WIAA softball tournament scores

Division 1

Eau Claire North 7, River Falls 3

Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - North at Chi Hi on Wednesday

New Richmond 7, Menomonie 0 - New Richmond at Hudson on Wednesday

See the full D1 bracket here

Division 2

Hayward 4, Rice Lake 3 - Hayward at Medford on Wednesday

Baldwin-Woodville 15, West Salem 0

Altoona 4, La Crosse Logan 3

Somerset 15, Osceola 5 (5 innings) - Altoona at Somerset on Wednesday

See the full D2 bracket here

Division 3

Bloomer 14, Stanley-Boyd 2 (5 innings)

Spooner 15, Cumberland 2 (5 innings) - Spooner at Bloomer on Wednesday

Northwestern 15, Cameron 0 (4 innings)

Prescott 9, Osseo-Fairchild 1

Greenwood/Loyal 4, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3 - Greenwood/Loyal at Prescott on Wednesday

Neillsville 7, Elk Mound 0

Arcadia 1, Westby 0 - Arcadia at Neillsville on Wednesday

See the full D3 bracket here

Division 4

Northwood/Solon Springs 11, Ladysmith 1 (6 innings)

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7, Shell Lake 2 - Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwood/Solon Spring on Wednesday

Cadott 3, Augusta 2

Fall Creek 5, Elmwood/Plum City 4

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 3, Boyceville 1 - Fall Creek at Cornell/Lake Holcombe on Wednesday

Blair-Taylor 5, Durand 0

See the full D4 bracket here

Division 5

McDonell Central 16, Owen-Withee 1 (3 innings)

Flambeau 4, Prairie Farm 0 - Flambeau at McDonell Central on Wednesday

Gilman 15, Clear Lake 0 (4 innings)

Thorp defeats Bruce by forfeit - Gilman at Thorp on Wednesday

Lincoln 9, Pepin/Alma 5

Independence/Gilmanton 20, Eleva-Strum 0 (3 innings) - Lincoln at Independence/Gilmanton on Wednesday

See the full D5 bracket here

Nick Tabbert

