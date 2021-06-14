North, Chi-Hi among advancing softball teams

North, Chi-Hi among advancing softball teamsUpdated
(WQOW) - Monday's WIAA softball tournament scores
Division 1
Eau Claire North 7, River Falls 3
Chippewa Falls 7, Eau Claire Memorial 0 - North at Chi Hi on Wednesday
New Richmond 7, Menomonie 0 - New Richmond at Hudson on Wednesday
Division 2
Hayward 4, Rice Lake 3 - Hayward at Medford on Wednesday
Baldwin-Woodville 15, West Salem 0
Altoona 4, La Crosse Logan 3
Somerset 15, Osceola 5 (5 innings) - Altoona at Somerset on Wednesday
Division 3
Bloomer 14, Stanley-Boyd 2 (5 innings)
Spooner 15, Cumberland 2 (5 innings) - Spooner at Bloomer on Wednesday
Northwestern 15, Cameron 0 (4 innings)
Prescott 9, Osseo-Fairchild 1
Greenwood/Loyal 4, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau 3 - Greenwood/Loyal at Prescott on Wednesday
Neillsville 7, Elk Mound 0
Arcadia 1, Westby 0 - Arcadia at Neillsville on Wednesday
Division 4
Northwood/Solon Springs 11, Ladysmith 1 (6 innings)
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7, Shell Lake 2 - Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Northwood/Solon Spring on Wednesday
Cadott 3, Augusta 2
Fall Creek 5, Elmwood/Plum City 4
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 3, Boyceville 1 - Fall Creek at Cornell/Lake Holcombe on Wednesday
Blair-Taylor 5, Durand 0
Division 5
McDonell Central 16, Owen-Withee 1 (3 innings)
Flambeau 4, Prairie Farm 0 - Flambeau at McDonell Central on Wednesday
Gilman 15, Clear Lake 0 (4 innings)
Thorp defeats Bruce by forfeit - Gilman at Thorp on Wednesday
Lincoln 9, Pepin/Alma 5
Independence/Gilmanton 20, Eleva-Strum 0 (3 innings) - Lincoln at Independence/Gilmanton on Wednesday