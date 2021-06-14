Myanmar court frees one of two detained US journalists

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has released U.S. journalist Nathan Maung, who was arrested three months ago while working for a local online news agency. His lawyer says he was released after his case was dismissed and will be deported on Tuesday. However, his colleague at Kamayut Media who was arrested with him, Myanmar citizen Hanthar Nyein, remains in prison. Another American journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar, Danny Fenster, also remains incarcerated. Myanmar’s military junta, which seized power in February, has faced broad opposition to its rule and seeks to quell all dissent. Critical media voices have been forced underground or into exile.