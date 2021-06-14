Monday’s regional track and field results

Monday’s regional track and field resultsUpdated
(WQOW) - Monday's WIAA track and field regional results
Division 1
Hudson regional - Hudson High School
Girls team standings:
Hudson, 177.5
2. River Falls, 110.5
3. Eau Claire Memorial, 95
4. New Richmond, 88
5. Menomonie, 73
5. Chippewa Falls, 73
7. Eau Claire North, 33
8. Superior, 32
Boys team standings:
New Richmond, 149.5
2. Menomonie, 115.5
3. River Falls, 106
4. Hudson, 99.5
5. Chippewa Falls, 68
6. Eau Claire Memorial, 59.5
7. Eau Claire North, 53
8. Superior, 44
Full results can be found here
Division 2
Bloomer regional - Bloomer Middle School
Girls team standings:
1. Prescott, 162
2. Baldwin-Woodville, 102
3. Bloomer, 97
4. St. Croix Central, 96
5. Altoona, 84
6. Ellsworth, 55
7. Elk Mound, 50
8. Somerset, 43
Boys team standings:
1. St. Croix Central, 147
2. Elk Mound, 106
3. Prescott, 100
4. Somerset, 85
5. Ellsworth, 84
6. Bloomer, 77
7. Altoona, 60
8. Baldwin-Woodville, 37
Full results can be found here
Division 3
Colfax regional - Colfax High School
Girls team standings:
1. Glenwood City, 129.5
2. McDonell Central, 101
3. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 62.5
4. Durand, 62
5. Colfax, 60
6. Eau Claire Regis, 51.5
7. Spring Valley, 47.5
8. Elmwood/Plum City, 44
9. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, 36
10. Boyceville, 35
Boys team standings:
1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 126
2. Eau Claire Regis, 93
3. Durand, 88.5
3. Glenwood City, 88.5
5. Spring Valley, 86
6. Colfax, 70
7. McDonell Central, 54
8. Elmwood/Plum City, 38
9. Boyceville, 20
10. New Auburn, 17
11. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, 2
Full results can be found here
Mondovi regional - Mondovi High School
Girls team standings:
1. Fall Creek, 120.5
2. Mondovi, 112.5
3. Cochrane-Fountain City, 108
4. Eleva-Strum, 71
5. Augusta, 58
6. Melrose-Mindoro, 49
7. Blair-Taylor, 43.5
8. Alma/Pepin, 33
9. Independence/Gilmanton, 31.5
10. Whitehall, 30
11. Osseo-Fairchild, 22
12. Lincoln, 9
Boys team standings:
Fall Creek, 156
2. Mondovi, 108
3. Cochrane-Fountain City, 94
4. Melrose-Mindoro, 74
5. Whitehall, 72
6. Alma/Pepin, 52
7. Eleva-Strum, 44
8. Augusta, 41
9. Blair-Taylor, 21
10. Independence/Gilmanton, 16
11. Lincoln, 4
11. Osseo-Fairchild, 4