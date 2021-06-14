Mexican band Los Bukis to reunite for 1st tour in 25 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Mexican band Los Bukis are reuniting for a concert tour that will bring them together for the first time in 25 years. Considered one of Latin music’s most iconic bands, the group will start its three-concert tour in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, followed by a performance in Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sept. 4 and a final night on Sept. 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Five of its members, including lead singer Marco Antonio Solis, attended the announcement made at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium Monday, while members Joel Solis and José “Pepe” Guadarrama joined remotely via video.