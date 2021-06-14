Lawn mowers in short supply in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're looking to cut your grass soon with a brand-new lawn mower, a shortage may cut down your range of choices.

An empty rack at Eau Claire Lawn Equipment is normally filled with gas-powered walk mowers, but on Monday, they had none, except for a few battery-power ones.

The store's owner Jason Kistner said they usually have 13 different models of walk mowers on the floor.

Not only are they low on those, but also riding lawn mowers and zero-turn mowers from all manufacturers.

Kistner said there's a lack of stock because of a short supply in tires, engines and transmissions.

"It is not our choice. This is not what we'd like either. It's not ideal. We are trying our best, constantly calling, seeing if we could swap units with somebody or other dealers, but most other dealers, what you do have, you don't want to let it go because you know you're not going to get anything to replace it," Kistner said.

Kistner anticipates there may also be a snow blower shortage later on because manufacturers would typically be building them now, but they're working on the backlog of lawn mower orders.