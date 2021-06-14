Justices rule against low-level crack cocaine offenders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that low-level crack cocaine offenders convicted more than a decade ago can’t take advantage of a 2018 federal law to seek reduced prison time. The justices affirmed the nearly 16-year prison term handed out to Tarahrick Terry of Florida, who was arrested with 3.9 grams of crack on him in 2008. Terry’s case concerned the reach of the First Step Act, a bipartisan 2018 law signed by former President Donald Trump. It allows prisoners convicted of older crack crimes to seek reduced sentences. But the law specifically addresses crack possession only above 5 grams for one category of possession and above 50 grams for another category. It left convicts like Terry in a sort of legal limbo.