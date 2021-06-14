How can I save a pet or child left in a hot car?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you see a pet or child in a hot car, you might want to immediately spring into action and break the window.

Local law enforcement says if you really need to do that, you can take several steps that may protect you against civil liability.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said under a Wisconsin statute, someone may break into a vehicle and might be immune to civil liability if they believe the pet or child is in imminent danger, called 911 to contact authorities, tried to enter the vehicle in the least damaging way first like checking if the door was unlocked, and stayed at the car until police arrived.

If you can't stay, you should leave a note behind with your name, address and contact information.

"The purpose of this statute is to preserve life, the life of the animal. So if everything is properly followed, we want to save those animals, but we want to make sure we're not damaging somebody's property when it's not necessary. So that's why calling 911 or calling the police is the first step and the best thing to do," Kelm said.

Chief Kelm adds if you can't keep your pets cool while you're out and about, leave them at home because a cracked window is not enough.

If there is criminal liability, Kelm said it's up to the investigating officer and the district attorney to determine that.