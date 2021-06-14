Guyana plans to rescind old law against cross-dressing

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s main transgender group has welcomed plans by the parliament to rescind a cross-dressing law, saying it has been the source of decades of police and state harassment. Lawmakers in the South American nation are in coming weeks to debate a bill to discard the British colonial-era portion of an act allowing for fines and jail time for mostly males who dress as females. The bill was introduced at a brief sitting at the weekend. A local high court had in 2013 ruled that police were correct to arrest and charge offenders if they had cross-dressed “for an improper purpose.”