Global stocks higher after Wall St gain ahead of Fed meeting

3:41 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have risen as investors look ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for hints of possible changes in ultra-low interest rates and other economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo also gained. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. Trading has been muted as investors wait for Wednesday’s Fed meeting for signs of whether U.S. central bankers are turning more hawkish following a rise in inflation. No policy changes are expected immediately, but any shift in language in Fed comments might fuel fears bond purchases and other stimulus will wind down.

Associated Press

