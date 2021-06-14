France drops emblematic probe into incestuous sexual abuse

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have dropped an investigation into incestuous sexual abuse of a 14-year-old by a prominent French political commentator. The case unleashed an online movement against similar abuse. The Paris prosecutor’s office had been investigating political scientist and media commentator Olivier Duhamel on potential charges of raping his adolescent stepson in the 1980s. But the prosecutor’s office says the alleged abuse took place too long ago to prosecute. Duhamel resigned from his positions after the accusations emerged. The French government has sought to make it easier to prosecute historic crimes by extending or abolishing statutes of limitations.