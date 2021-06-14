FATFAR returns, just on a different date

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On this edition of "You Ask, We Answer" Greg asked if FATFAR will be happening this year.

It will return, just on a different date than usual.

Lake Hallie Sportsman's Club and Loopy's Saloon, Grill and Volleyball Dome will be hosting their Frenchtown's Annual Tube Float and Regalia (FATFAR) party on June 27, 2021 as opposed to the typical date of Father's Day.

According to Loopy Kleich of Loopy's, the date change of FATFAR is not unusual.

"That's the original date FATFAR was on years ago. It was changed to Father's Day back when Country Fest moved from Father's Day to the fourth weekend. Now they're a three-day event, so we've decided that our parties are going to be on the 27th," Kleich said.

Although Loopy's does not own the event, to prepare for this year's party, Loopy's bought extra tubes and is providing extra shuttles to the boat landing.

Shuttles from Loopy's to the boat landing and from Lake Hallie Sportsman's Club is unlimited for $8 and wristbands can be purchased at Loopy's Tiki Bar or inside bar.

Canoes and kayaks are also available to reserve online in advance. Reservation information can be found here.