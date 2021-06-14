Examination yet to confirm bodies are Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An investigator says the examination of remains exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery has not yet confirmed that they were victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said Monday that remains of seven individuals have been received and six examined. Stubblefield says another casket, believed to contain an infant, had no identifiable remains. She says infant remains typically are not well preserved. Investigators have found 28 coffins thus far in the search for a mass grave in Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery. The 1921 massacre occurred when a white mob descended on the Black section of Tulsa. Historians estimate as many as 300 people died.