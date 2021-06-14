Eriksen’s teammates to ‘play for Christian’ at Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen has told his Denmark teammates to look forward to their European Championship game against Belgium on Thursday. Three of Denmark’s players have spoken to the media for the first time since Eriksen’s collapse during Saturday’s game against Finland at Euro 2020. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Eriksen delivered a message via video link from the hospital that he is doing OK and that they should try to focus on playing the next game. He says the team will play for the midfielder against Belgium. Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel praised Denmark’s medical staff as heroes who performed ”a miracle.”