Eleva-Strum’s Higley, Durand near the lead at state golf meet

WISCONSIN DELLS (WQOW) - Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley and Durand's Dawson Kurth are both three shots back of the lead following day one of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship.

Both golfers recorded rounds of 5-over par 77 Monday at Trappers Turn. Parkview's Trey Oswald leads the Division 3 championship after shooting a 2-over par 74.

Durand is second as a team, 15 shots behind Kohler. Eleva-Strum is sixth.

Full results can be found here

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial is 10th after day one of play at Wild Rock Golf Club.

In Division 2, McDonell/Regis' Ben Biskupski is tied for 19th individually after a round of 11-over par 83.

The championship continues with 18 more holes on Tuesday.