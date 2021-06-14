Dry, hot summer doesn’t stop this week, limited chances for rain

The humidity is lower but the heat is still on as 80s and 90s remain in the forecast through mid June.

Monday will be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

After hitting 92 degrees Sunday, we are now at 9 days of 90+ for the month of June. We typically see 10 days at or above 90 for the entire summer, on average, so it is an impressive feat.

Our next shot at 90 waits until Thursday, but the rest of the week will still be in the mid 80s and above Eau Claire's average high of 79 for mid June.

Rain. We need it badly. There are few chances for rain this week. Thursday looks like our best chance at thunderstorms. But, that doesn't mean everyone will get a decent amount of rain.

We are abnormally dry here in western Wisconsin with a strong drought for southern-central Wisconsin. In far southeastern Wisconsin, there is a severe drought.