Despite health woes, Robert Durst murder trial continues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has ordered that the murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst will continue, despite defense requests for a delay because he’s in too much pain. Durst’s lawyers argued that he was in such pain from a urinary tract infection and other undiagnosed issues that he couldn’t even stand up to to dress for court. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Windham said that the jail system had declared Durst fit for trial, and testimony should resume. Durst is on trial for the 2000 killing of his best friend Susan Berman. He has pleaded not guilty.