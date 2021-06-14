Deadly school bus crash case settled

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - An agreement was reached Monday with the northern Wisconsin school bus driver cited for a crash that killed a woman.



According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, last September Bruce school bus driver Sherrie Mataczynski was making a turn when she failed to yield to an SUV. The driver of that vehicle, Renee Balko of Bruce, was killed. Two students on the bus had minor injuries.

Monday Mataczynski pleaded no contest to 'failing to yield right of way'. Judge John Yackel fined her $195.90.